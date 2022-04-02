Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLBS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,143. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42. Globus Maritime has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLBS. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Globus Maritime in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Globus Maritime in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Maritime in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of dry bulk motor vessels. It also provides maritime services for the transportation of dry cargo products. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

