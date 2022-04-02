Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Grows Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,203 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 857.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded up $2.57 on Friday, hitting $458.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,718,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,061,241. The company has a market cap of $216.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.94 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $466.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $558.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,517 shares of company stock valued at $11,236,276 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.24.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

