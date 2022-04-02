Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Raised by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $516,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,759,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 21,844 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.43.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.40. 4,827,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,143,333. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.08 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

