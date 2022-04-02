Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Focus from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ EFOI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 80,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,193. Energy Focus has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $8.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.93.

Energy Focus ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The construction company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 161.01% and a negative net margin of 79.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Focus will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Focus during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Focus during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Focus by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 9,479 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Focus during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Focus during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime LED lighting products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures, as well as Invisitube ultra-low EMI tubular LED (TLED) and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

