German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
Shares of NASDAQ:GABC traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $38.11. 54,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,955. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.58. German American Bancorp has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.66.
In other German American Bancorp news, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,175 shares of company stock worth $302,451. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.03% of the company’s stock.
About German American Bancorp (Get Rating)
German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.
