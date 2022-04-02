German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $38.11. 54,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,955. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.58. German American Bancorp has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.66.

German American Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GABC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 36.61% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.70 million. Research analysts predict that German American Bancorp will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,175 shares of company stock worth $302,451. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.03% of the company’s stock.

About German American Bancorp (Get Rating)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.