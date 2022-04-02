StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

FRME has been the topic of several other reports. Hovde Group raised shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FRME traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.85. The company had a trading volume of 446,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,491. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day moving average is $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. First Merchants has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $48.70. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.12.

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). First Merchants had a net margin of 36.97% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $127.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Merchants will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 144.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Merchants in the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in First Merchants in the third quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

