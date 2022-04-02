Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the accessories brand company’s stock.

Shares of Fossil Group stock remained flat at $$9.64 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 686,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.69 million, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.61. Fossil Group has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,986,492 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $82,181,000 after buying an additional 305,432 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,052,744 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $51,993,000 after buying an additional 742,726 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,122,623 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $25,149,000 after buying an additional 322,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,014,232 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $20,726,000 after buying an additional 40,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,500,482 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after buying an additional 262,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

