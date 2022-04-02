StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FMNB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.14. The stock had a trading volume of 266,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.58. The stock has a market cap of $582.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.93. Farmers National Banc has a 1-year low of $14.57 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.24 million for the quarter. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 33.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,007,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,243,000 after buying an additional 285,652 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,859,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 566,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after buying an additional 39,608 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 516,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after buying an additional 52,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

