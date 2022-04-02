StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FMNB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.
Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.14. The stock had a trading volume of 266,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.58. The stock has a market cap of $582.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.93. Farmers National Banc has a 1-year low of $14.57 and a 1-year high of $20.00.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,007,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,243,000 after buying an additional 285,652 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,859,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 566,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after buying an additional 39,608 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 516,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after buying an additional 52,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.
About Farmers National Banc (Get Rating)
Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.
