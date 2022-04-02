StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLDM traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.77. The company had a trading volume of 527,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,115. Fluidigm has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $4.28.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 40.15% and a negative net margin of 45.36%. The company had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the third quarter worth $2,102,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Fluidigm by 607.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 171,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 147,209 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Fluidigm in the third quarter worth $375,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fluidigm by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,894,000 after purchasing an additional 37,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fluidigm by 2,146.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 244,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 233,251 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture, and marketing of biotechnology tools for life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics, and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

