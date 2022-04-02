StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ FLDM traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.77. The company had a trading volume of 527,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,115. Fluidigm has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $4.28.
Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 40.15% and a negative net margin of 45.36%. The company had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter.
About Fluidigm (Get Rating)
Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture, and marketing of biotechnology tools for life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics, and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fluidigm (FLDM)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.