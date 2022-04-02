BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Receives $20.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2022

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCCGet Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

BRCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BRC in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of BRC in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of BRC in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of BRC in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of BRC in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

BRC stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.97. 2,450,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,042. BRC has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $22.80.

About BRC (Get Rating)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for BRC (NYSE:BRCC)

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.