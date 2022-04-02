BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Receives $20.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

BRCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BRC in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of BRC in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of BRC in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of BRC in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of BRC in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

BRC stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.97. 2,450,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,042. BRC has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $22.80.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

