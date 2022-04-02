Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,484,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,605,000 after acquiring an additional 53,021 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 676,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,902,000 after buying an additional 326,308 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 289,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,390,000 after buying an additional 47,360 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,039,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,546,000 after buying an additional 50,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hologic stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,030,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. Hologic has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $81.04.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.97. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

