Analysts Set Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Price Target at $23.17

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLMT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. 31.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLMT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.60. The company had a trading volume of 54,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,732. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.38. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.16.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $865.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

