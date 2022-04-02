888 Holdings plc (LON:888) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of 888 Holdings plc (LON:888 – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 624.29 ($8.18).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 545 ($7.14) target price on shares of 888 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.04) target price on shares of 888 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of 888 traded up GBX 9.70 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 194.20 ($2.54). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,629. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 224.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 306.43. The company has a market cap of £723.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97. 888 has a 1 year low of GBX 179.80 ($2.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 494 ($6.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.40.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

