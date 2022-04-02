StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PKI. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.37.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PKI traded down $2.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $171.57. The company had a trading volume of 925,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,986. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer has a 12 month low of $126.75 and a 12 month high of $203.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 463.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 235.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PerkinElmer (Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.