Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Announces Earnings Results

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS.

NASDAQ:DARE traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,361,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,627. Daré Bioscience has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65. The company has a market cap of $130.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Daré Bioscience from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DARE. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Daré Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Daré Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Daré Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Daré Bioscience by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 69,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.