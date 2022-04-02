The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,403 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 0.4% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $301.89 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.40 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $311.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $335.12 and its 200-day moving average is $361.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Oppenheimer upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.83.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

