Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

ESGR stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $262.00. The stock had a trading volume of 28,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,348. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.56. Enstar Group has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $286.89.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 80.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,734,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 4th quarter worth $465,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

