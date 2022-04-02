Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.70.

Get Entegris alerts:

Shares of ENTG stock traded down $6.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.13. 1,572,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,763. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 1.11. Entegris has a 12 month low of $101.16 and a 12 month high of $158.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $635.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entegris will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,236,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $1,616,100.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,257 shares of company stock valued at $6,606,256 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Entegris by 270.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Entegris by 25.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,159,000 after purchasing an additional 25,227 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Entegris by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,419,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,573,000 after purchasing an additional 84,702 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Entegris by 3.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 1,215.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 25,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris (Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.