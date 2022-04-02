StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

FBIZ stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.82. The stock had a trading volume of 12,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,607. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $276.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.81. First Business Financial Services has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $34.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.49.

First Business Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FBIZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $28.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.67 million. As a group, research analysts predict that First Business Financial Services will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,525,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 468,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,437,000 after purchasing an additional 13,990 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 345,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 25,190 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 342,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 320,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 16,952 shares in the last quarter. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

