Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EXTR. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.63.

NASDAQ:EXTR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,602. Extreme Networks has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average of $12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 115.23%. The company had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $311,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,400. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,914,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,115,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,389,000 after buying an additional 1,204,915 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after buying an additional 255,096 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,220,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,724,000 after buying an additional 326,151 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,549,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,020,000 after buying an additional 134,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

