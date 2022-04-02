Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $828,186.00

Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be purchased for about $419.29 or 0.00906006 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a total market cap of $7.49 million and $828,186.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00049496 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,466.05 or 0.07489562 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,328.76 or 1.00108861 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00046328 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 17,863 coins. The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

