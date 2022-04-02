WBI Investments Inc. Invests $245,000 in NuShares Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSA)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. WBI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of NuShares Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NUSA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,221. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day moving average is $24.59. NuShares Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $25.39.

