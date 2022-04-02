Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.01. 2,014,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,161,490. The firm has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.54. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $559,118.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 76.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,834 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,921 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 45.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 11,877 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 242,387 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $17,988,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

