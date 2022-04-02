Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DJCO traded down $7.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $304.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866. Daily Journal has a one year low of $290.00 and a one year high of $415.66. The company has a market capitalization of $419.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.52. The company has a current ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 119.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Daily Journal by 127.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 298.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daily Journal during the third quarter worth $238,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 5.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Daily Journal during the second quarter worth $143,000.

About Daily Journal (Get Rating)

Daily Journal Corp. engages in the publication of newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona. It operates through the Traditional Business and Journal Technologies segments. The Traditional Business segment publishes newspapers of general circulation. The Journal Technologies segment provides case management software and related services to courts and other justice agencies.

