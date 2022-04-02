Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ DXLG traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $4.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,507,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,824. Destination XL Group has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The firm has a market cap of $313.15 million, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.61.
Destination XL Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Destination XL Group (DXLG)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.