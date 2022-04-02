$74.88 Million in Sales Expected for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) This Quarter

Analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) will report sales of $74.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SentinelOne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $75.01 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SentinelOne will report full-year sales of $372.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $368.00 million to $388.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $557.72 million, with estimates ranging from $343.00 million to $624.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SentinelOne.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

S has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 69,100 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $3,338,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 405,000 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $14,592,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 712,966 shares of company stock valued at $28,707,794.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,295,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 3,120,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,713 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in SentinelOne by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,046,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,225 shares in the last quarter. Qualcomm Inc. DE acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,950,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,323,000. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE S traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $38.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,396,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,765,552. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.92. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $29.30 and a 12-month high of $78.53.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States. Its Singularity Platform delivers artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, and cloud workloads, enabling seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

