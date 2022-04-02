RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RADA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ RADA traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.12. 361,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,881. RADA Electronic Industries has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $16.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $700.49 million, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.84.

RADA Electronic Industries ( NASDAQ:RADA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $31.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the third quarter worth about $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

