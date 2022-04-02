RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RADA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ RADA traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.12. 361,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,881. RADA Electronic Industries has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $16.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $700.49 million, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.84.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the third quarter worth about $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RADA Electronic Industries (RADA)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.