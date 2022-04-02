Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Receives C$40.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$40.36.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

In other news, Director Arshil Jamal sold 50,000 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.00, for a total transaction of C$1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,235,000. Also, Senior Officer Paul Mahon sold 62,260 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.18, for a total transaction of C$2,501,507.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,795,292.83.

Great-West Lifeco stock traded down C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$36.54. The company had a trading volume of 944,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,881. The company has a quick ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 14.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of C$33.51 and a 52 week high of C$41.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$37.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.07. The firm has a market cap of C$34.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$18.12 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.1399997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is presently 53.69%.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.