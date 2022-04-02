Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Receives $120.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.83.

DNKEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Danske Bank A/S from 96.00 to 100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Danske Bank A/S from 114.00 to 120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 105.00 to 110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Danske Bank A/S to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 120.00 to 100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

DNKEY stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $8.65. 13,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,950. Danske Bank A/S has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Danske Bank A/S ( OTCMKTS:DNKEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.0996 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. Danske Bank A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

