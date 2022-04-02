Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.46.

NYSE:RF traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.47. 11,893,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,898,653. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.94. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Regions Financial by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

