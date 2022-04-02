Relx (NYSE:RELX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RELX. Citigroup downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,600 ($34.06) to GBX 2,650 ($34.71) in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($36.02) to GBX 2,730 ($35.76) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Relx in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,804.67.

NYSE:RELX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.14. The company had a trading volume of 517,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,608. Relx has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $32.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,432,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,187,000 after buying an additional 231,578 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,753,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,104,000 after buying an additional 63,461 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,132,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,144,000 after buying an additional 126,276 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Relx by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,373,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,391,000 after acquiring an additional 227,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Relx by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,738,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,707,000 after acquiring an additional 59,785 shares in the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

