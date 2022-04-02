Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rite Aid stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,624,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,338. The company has a market cap of $464.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26. Rite Aid has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $23.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAD. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

