Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PUK has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,640 ($21.48) to GBX 1,550 ($20.30) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($20.30) to GBX 1,590 ($20.83) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prudential in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,059.33.

Shares of NYSE:PUK traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $29.82. The company had a trading volume of 338,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,380. Prudential has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUK. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 1,861.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 948,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,615,000 after purchasing an additional 900,556 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Prudential by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 897,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,906,000 after acquiring an additional 464,246 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Prudential by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,225,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,909,000 after acquiring an additional 397,171 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Prudential by 13.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,943,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,344,000 after acquiring an additional 358,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Prudential by 19.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,121,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,945,000 after acquiring an additional 185,567 shares during the last quarter. 18.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

