StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

GOGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gogo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.00. 689,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,856. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.99. Gogo has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $19.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.64.

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 45.49%. The firm had revenue of $92.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Gogo will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gogo during the 4th quarter worth $1,408,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 56,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,244,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,434,000 after purchasing an additional 234,276 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,214,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after purchasing an additional 23,896 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 80,094 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

