StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Grifols from €21.60 ($23.74) to €21.40 ($23.52) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Grifols from €15.00 ($16.48) to €11.00 ($12.09) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.
Shares of NASDAQ GRFS traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.93. 1,494,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,359. Grifols has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.40.
Grifols Company Profile (Get Rating)
Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grifols (GRFS)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.