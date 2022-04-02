StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Grifols from €21.60 ($23.74) to €21.40 ($23.52) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Grifols from €15.00 ($16.48) to €11.00 ($12.09) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.93. 1,494,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,359. Grifols has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRFS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Grifols by 79.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Grifols by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Grifols by 367.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Grifols by 657.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

