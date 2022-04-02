WBI Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 922 The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 922 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 9,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 29.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total value of $2,363,406.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total transaction of $5,414,314.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.00.

Shares of NYSE:COO traded up $10.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $428.42. 412,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $368.78 and a 12-month high of $463.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $401.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.46.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

