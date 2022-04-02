WBI Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1,688.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

NYSE APAM traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.58. The company had a trading volume of 407,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,759. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.79.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.87 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 157.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.69%. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.26%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

