WBI Investments Inc. Purchases 267 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

WBI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,315,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,699,000 after purchasing an additional 181,514 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 175.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,120,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,602,000 after purchasing an additional 713,532 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 739,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,787,000 after purchasing an additional 99,843 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 440,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 397,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,698,000 after purchasing an additional 14,120 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $415.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,668. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $350.99 and a 1-year high of $467.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $403.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $424.33.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

