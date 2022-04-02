Analysts Set SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Price Target at $84.57

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.88.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.36 to $84.51 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $69.05 to $74.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial downgraded SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $87.60 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.39 and a 200 day moving average of $76.77. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.02 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 53.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 56.96%.

In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $275,223.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $282,946.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 5.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 50.8% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 29,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

