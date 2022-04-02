WBI Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

WBI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,336 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,316 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,522,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,151,000 after acquiring an additional 273,529 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,789,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,151,000 after purchasing an additional 897,230 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,839,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,682,000 after purchasing an additional 167,307 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 14.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,519,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,374,000 after purchasing an additional 931,335 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in F.N.B. by 50.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,548,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,996,000 after buying an additional 522,175 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FNB. StockNews.com began coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, F.N.B. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of FNB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.52. 3,165,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,093,039. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average is $12.50. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.70 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 30.30%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

