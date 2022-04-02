StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on IES (NASDAQ:IESC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
IES stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.18. 51,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.26. IES has a fifty-two week low of $39.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.66.
IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.05%.
IES Company Profile (Get Rating)
IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IES (IESC)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.