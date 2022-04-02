StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on IES (NASDAQ:IESC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

IES stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.18. 51,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.26. IES has a fifty-two week low of $39.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.66.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IES by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 702,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,572,000 after purchasing an additional 20,218 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its position in IES by 4.5% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 480,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in IES by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IES by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IES by 253.2% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 59,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

