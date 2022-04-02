Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

IMKTA traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.36. 126,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.51. Ingles Markets has a 1 year low of $56.95 and a 1 year high of $95.75.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 27.74%.

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 417.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

