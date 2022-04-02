Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on INFI. B. Riley cut their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.39.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.20. 761,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,560. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.99.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INFI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 172.12% and a negative net margin of 2,398.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INFI. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,550,000. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,153,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,734,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,667,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,001,000 after buying an additional 684,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 3,597.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 600,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 584,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

