Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Mandiant from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mandiant from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Mandiant stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,383,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,481,396. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.33. Mandiant has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Mandiant ( NASDAQ:MNDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.58 million. Mandiant had a net margin of 149.32% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. Mandiant’s quarterly revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mandiant will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Mandiant news, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $1,453,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 328,412 shares of company stock valued at $6,678,712. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

