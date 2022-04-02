Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

NX traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.47. The stock had a trading volume of 214,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Quanex Building Products has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.57.

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $267.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.70 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan F. Davis sold 5,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $137,820.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products in the third quarter valued at about $6,140,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products in the third quarter valued at about $460,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 76,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quanex Building Products (Get Rating)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

