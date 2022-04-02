Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Short Interest Up 23.9% in March

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 834,000 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the February 28th total of 673,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

NYSE MANU traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.70. 256,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,241. The firm has a market cap of $636.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Manchester United has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $20.86.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manchester United will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manchester United in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 19.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Manchester United by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 21,850 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Manchester United in the 3rd quarter valued at about $933,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Manchester United during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Manchester United during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,826,000.

About Manchester United (Get Rating)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.