Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Verastem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs to improve outcomes for patients with cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The company’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. “
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.
Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 74.56% and a negative net margin of 3,468.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Verastem in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.
About Verastem (Get Rating)
Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.
