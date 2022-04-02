Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Short Interest Up 22.8% in March

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 853,100 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the February 28th total of 694,600 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 424,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Finance Of America Companies stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 244,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20. Finance Of America Companies has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $11.66.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 99.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 27.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Finance Of America Companies by 326.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Finance Of America Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Finance Of America Companies from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

