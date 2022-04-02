Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
COKE stock traded up $16.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $513.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,441. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 52-week low of $281.01 and a 52-week high of $638.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $519.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $507.36.
Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 46.97%.
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
