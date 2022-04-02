StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRUS. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.75.
CRUS stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.97. 523,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,162. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.59. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $71.11 and a one year high of $95.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88.
In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,069,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $319,467.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,531,487. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 678.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 28.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.
