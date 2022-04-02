StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRUS. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

CRUS stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.97. 523,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,162. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.59. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $71.11 and a one year high of $95.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.36. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $548.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,069,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $319,467.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,531,487. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 678.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 28.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

